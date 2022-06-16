Pregnant Sonam Kapoor amazes fans with her new sizzling snaps

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are ready for the next chapter of their lives as their baby will be coming into their lives in the fall of this year.



Taking to Instagram, Anand, dropped some “no-filter" pictures of his wife Sonam on Thursday as she showed off her baby bump in stunning snaps.



In the pictures, the Khoobsurat actress can be seen chilling on a couch. Sonam's OOTD was a white shirt and a pair of pants.

Sharing the pictures, Anand wrote in his caption: "Love every moment." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #nofilter and #portraitmode.

In the comments section wrote: "I'm a whale."

The couple are currently staying in London. On Wednesday, the Veere Di Wedding actress' baby shower took place in the presence of friends and family members.

See Anand Ahuja's post here:

Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.



