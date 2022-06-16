Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘second-row’ Jubilee seats a breach of royal precedence

file footage

The royal family reportedly ‘threw the royal order of precedence out the window’ when they relegated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to second-row seats at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service earlier this month, reported Express UK.



Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, returned to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Jubilee, however were ‘royally snubbed’ by other senior royals including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles.

Speaking about the same on Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden said: “Everyone has been intrigued by the seating plan at St Paul's Cathedral.”

He added: “It was genuinely fascinating because even though the Royal Family were very keen to make sure that Harry and Meghan were mentioned in the court circular, that's the first time for a couple of years.”

“They were mentioned directly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so they kept with the order of precedence, well that went out the window in the service,” Eden further commented.

He went on to say: “What we saw in the service was Meghan and Harry relegated to the second row. So even though he's the brother [of William], he had to sit behind the Queen's cousins who come far down the line of precedence.”

Eden added that both Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘tucked away’.

It is pertinent to note that Harry and Meghan left the UK early, even before the Jubilee celebrations ended, with many royal experts suggesting that it may be due to their ‘second-row’ status at the thanksgiving service.