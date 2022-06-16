Zendaya reacts to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland

Zendaya is slamming rumours of her pregnancy with Tom Holland on Twitter.

A number of the Euphoria star's followers, were pranked with a TikTok video, where an ultrasound of the actress went viral.

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the actress in protest of the disturbing rumours. “Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly,” she added.

The video in question features a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was shared by Zendaya herself.

“Wait Zendaya is pregnant?"asked a perplexed fan, “I need to know who’s y’all source is because why everybody on the [timeline] saying this.”

“Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart,” a third added.