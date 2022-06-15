‘Deluded’ Prince Andrew ‘completely unaware of public image’: ‘Arrogant!’

Prince Andrew slammed for being ‘completely deluded’ and self-unaware about his current standing in the public eye.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Jennie Bond, in her interview with GB News.

There, she was quoted saying, “The Queen is in such a difficult position here, isn’t she? And yes, she is the Queen, she has those responsibilities.”



“But she’s a mum and she loves her boy. She loves Andrew and they’re very close,” she added.

“He has been going frequently to see her at Windsor Castle because he lives nearby and he’s got no other duties to perform.”

“So he spends a lot of time with mummy and I think he’s been lobbying quite hard for some kind of measured return to public life.”

“He seems to be completely unaware of his public image. He’s always been rather an arrogant man, I have to say. He’s self-important, he loves his status and he wants his status back.”

“And I think he persuaded the Queen in some measure that he could make a modest return to some sort of public life. But other members of the family, particularly Prince Charles and William, are adamant that is not going to happen.”