Britney Spears buys $12m mansion days after marriage amid Sam Asghari’s ‘gold digger’ burn

Britney Spears spends another $12 million on a brand new mansion, days after her marriage to Sam Asghari.

This insight has been brought to light by a source close to HollywoodLife.

The inside source was quoted saying, “Britney has been putting all of these changes into place for quite some time now.”



The wedding was also the perfect sendoff to the house, “She wanted to hold the wedding at her old home as a final hurrah to that place.”

After all “It held so many memories for her and she wanted the last memory there to be filled with love — and it was!”

“But this new home is not only closer to her boys, but also offers her and Sam a fresh start, a new beginning, so to speak.”

When asked about the couple’s plans for the future the insider added, “Their next focus is on having their first child together and it will happen.”

“Her close friends are beyond happy at the way that things have turned out for her and everyone believes that she deserves every bit of it for what she had to endure for years prior.”