BTS Jin knows 'he can handle' solo career after band split

BTS Jin know 'he can handle' solo career after band split

BTS member Jin, real name Kim Seok-jin,has ambitious plans amid hiatus announcement from the K-pop boys.

During an interview with Weverse Magazine released Tuesday, Jin confessed that he would like to spend more time imagination a work life balance in the future.

"It used to be that any time I had to do something, I thought it was such a big deal. Like, how can I handle something this big right now," Jin, 29, told the outlet. "I would always feel discouraged, but my personality has changed a lot now, I think. I think the biggest change in my mind is that now, even if there's a major project in the works, I think I can do it now."

He continued, "Now, instead of, 'How can I handle this?' it's 'I can handle this!' when I'm making songs for other people to listen to."

Speaking further about his future work gigs, Jin added: "I thought about going on a variety show to make myself happy, not for the group or because of my popularity or for work, because filming those shows might put me in a happy mood," he told the outlet. "There are some things about variety shows that are tough, of course, but it's also a chance to laugh your head off on set all day."