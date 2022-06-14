Justin Bieber's career on risk after recent spate of medical problems

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber has postponed three of his shows after being hit by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Symptoms can include a painful rash inside the ear canal and outside the ear, at times attacking the tongue and roof of the mouth, as well as vertigo and tinnitus.

Like with Bieber's case, it can also cause paralysis on the side of the face which has been attacked by the virus.

There are speculations and rumours about the singer's future as some of his fans fear he may take time to fully recover and it may badly affact his career.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is extremely rare. According to the US National Organization for Rare Disorders, only five people per 100,000 are estimated to contract it annually.

In most cases, full recovery can occur within days or weeks, though some people can suffer permanent hearing loss and eye damage.

The Canada-born singer is doing facial exercises to "get back to normal", but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

Amid fears of his fans, Bieber took to his Instagram story on Monday, saying he "wanted to share a bit of how I've been feelin".

"Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," the Canadian wrote.

"I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing."