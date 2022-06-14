Amber Heard talks about 'randos' who attended bombshell Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard continues to insist she was wronged at the recent defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Speaking on Today Show with host Savannah Guthrie, Heard exclusively spoke about the influence of social media and fake testimonies upon the jury.

Speaking of the decision, she said: "How could, I'll put it this way. How could they make judgements, how could they not come to the conclusion that they did.

Heard continued: "They sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop relentless testimony for paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos."

"I don't blame the jury. I actually understand he's a beloved character and people feel they know him."

She continued: "He's a fantastic actor."

Ms Guthrie suddenly then added, "the job is to not be dazzled by that. The job is to look at the facts and the evidence and they did not believe your testimony and evidences."

Amber Heard also said: “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”