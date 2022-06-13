Mahira Khan raises temperature in her latest gorgeous shoot: See pics

Mahira Khan turned heads as she looked drop dead gorgeous in new shoot as she flaunted her latex pants.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor dropped multiple posts featuring her killer looks in monochromatic shots.

The 37-year-old star sent the internet into frenzy as she rocked black latex pants paired with large button down white shirt with waist belt.

Her gorgeous black tresses fell perfectly down her shoulders in soft waves. Mahira vowed fans as she completed her stunning look with a pair of high heels.

“But if you’re thinkin’ of my baby.. it don’t matter,” Mahira wrote beside a close up shot of her gorgeous pants.

The star also shared a video in which she modelled donning different outfits including a white gown with a black belt wrapped around her waist.



Captioning the video with Elton John’s Rocket Man, she wrote, “And I think it's gonna be a long, long time... Til touchdown brings me round again to find…”

She wrote beside the another bunch of photos with lyrics from Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain, “I never meant to cause you any sorrow. I never meant to cause you any pain’ I only wanted to, one time to see you laughing…”

One fan gushed in the comments, “There’s literally no one like you,” as another noted, “Forever gorgeous.”



“How can someone be so perfect & beautiful,” another commented.