‘Top Gun’s Anthony Edwards reacts to ‘Maverick’ sequel, ‘Mission accomplished’

File footage

The 1986 classic Top Gun star Anthony Edwards revealed his thoughts after watching Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

The Golden Globe winner, 59, who appeared as Lt. Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw in 1986 hit actioner, shared his thoughts on how the makers have treated the legacy of his beloved character in the sequel at Thursday's Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary.

"If you do the first movie, you're lucky enough," Edwards told the media outlet. "I was lucky enough that Tom called me up. He screened it for me in person."

While Goose does not appear in the sequel, his memory is carried on through a barrage of images and flashbacks, as well as through his son, Lt Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller.

Praising the sequel, Edwards said, "When something's that successful, people had a certain feeling in the original one.”

"And [Top Gun: Maverick] does exactly what it felt like seeing it the first time, only more," he explained. "As I said to Tom, 'Mission accomplished.' They did it. They really did though. It's a lot of work that went into that. But it had the feel, it had the tone, it had what people wanted."

Cruise, 59, reprised his role in Top Gun: Maverick more than 35 years after appearing in the original. The sequel sees Maverick step into the trainer’s shoes and trains a new class of fighter pilots for the mission of a lifetime.



