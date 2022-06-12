Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘facing the unknown’ with royals: ‘Publicised soap opera'

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a step into the unknown with their UK visit for the Queen’s Jubilee.



This claim has been made by royal author Russell Myers, in his new piece for The Mirror.

His piece branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit a “herald of new beginnings”.



He claimed, “It was the briefest of visits that some predict could herald a new beginning for the Royal Family.”

“But in reality, this reunion is far more likely to be a tentative step into the unknown rather than the remedy to relations fractured beyond recognition.”

Before concluding he speculated upon whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could have been meant as a “genuine act of love and remorse, or simply the latest instalment of a highly publicised soap opera.”