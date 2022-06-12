Adele plans to have ‘more kids’ with beau Rich Paul?

FileFootage

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul recently hinted at his plans to expand his family with the vocal powerhouse a year after making their relationship public.



The 40-year-old sports agent, who already has three children, talked about his experience of fatherhood during his conversation with E! News.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said while revealing his plans for the future. "But now looking like an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

“Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” he continued.

"Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem,” Paul shared.

“You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad,” Paul added.