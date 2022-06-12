 
Sunday June 12, 2022
Adele plans to have ‘more kids’ with beau Rich Paul?

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul recently hinted at his plans to expand his family with the vocal powerhouse

By Web Desk
June 12, 2022

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul recently hinted at his plans to expand his family with the vocal powerhouse a year after making their relationship public.

The 40-year-old sports agent, who already has three children, talked about his experience of fatherhood during his conversation with E! News.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said while revealing his plans for the future. "But now looking like an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

“Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” he continued.

"Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem,” Paul shared.

“You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad,” Paul added.