Complaint filed against Mehak Noor in Lahore

Filmmaker Sheikh Akram has filed an application with the police against actress Mehak Noor.
Akram said the actress signed an agreement to complete work on his film for Rs225,000.
He stated that Mehak left the movie halfway through filming after receiving a payment of Rs125,000.
Sheikh Akram said that Mehak's manager was making him life threat calls.
The filmmaker said in his application that he has incurred loses of Rs600,000 due to the actress' failure to take part in the shooting.
He requested that Mehak be asked to complete work on his film and compensate him for his losses.
The application was filed in Qila Gujar Singh Police Station.
