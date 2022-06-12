Cardi B turns out to be Eminem daughter Hailie Jade's fan

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has made a good name for herself as social media influencer without using her dad's name.
She has amassed more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram where she is often seen sharing beauty and fitness tips.
American rapper Cardi B is also among millions of people who are following her.
Hailie Jade was the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's famous beef.
The beef started when Kelly made inappropriate remarks against Em's daughter.
