 
close
Sunday June 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Cardi B turns out to be Eminem daughter Hailie Jade's fan

Cardi B turns out to be Eminem daughter's fan

By Web Desk
June 12, 2022
Cardi B turns out to be Eminem daughter Hailie Jades fan

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has made a good name for herself as social media influencer without using her dad's name.

She has amassed more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram where she is often seen sharing beauty and fitness tips.

American rapper Cardi B is also among millions of people who are following her.

Cardi B turns out to be Eminem daughter Hailie Jades fan

Hailie Jade was the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's famous beef.

The beef started when Kelly made inappropriate remarks against Em's daughter.