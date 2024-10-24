Chris Hemsworth in talks to lead as Disney, Paul King’s new ‘Prince Charming’

Chris Hemsworth tapped to play Disney's ‘Prince Charming’

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in discussions to take on the lead role in Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming movie, directed by Paul King.

Last week, Deadline revealed King’s involvement, and it can now be confirmed that Hemsworth is in negotiations to portray the iconic character. The film’s screenplay is being co-written by Simon Farnaby, Jon Croker, and King, and is still in development.

Although specific plot details remain under wraps, the Prince Charming character has a rich history in literature.

In Disney lore, he often appears as the love interest in classic tales like Sleeping Beauty and Snow White. However, his most recognized origin is from Cinderella, where Prince Charming is Cinderella’s love interest.

However, insiders have shared that this new film will not be directly tied to the Cinderella story.

It is still unknown whether the film will be animated or live-action, and further details about the storyline are being kept confidential.

Paul King’s directing credits include Wonka (2023) as well as the beloved Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017).

Hemsworth has had a busy year, starting with his role in Furiosa, a Mad Max prequel, and lending his voice to Optimus Prime in Transformers One. He is also set to star in Crime 101, an Amazon MGM Studios thriller currently in production.