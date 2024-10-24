See Eminem's pregnant daughter Hailie Jade’s cute Texas souvenir for baby boy

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade buys souvenir for to-be-born baby boy

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, the soon-to-be mother seems excited for motherhood.

During a recent trip to Austin, Hailie and her husband Evan McClintock picked up an adorable souvenir for their soon-to-arrive baby boy.

The couple, who were in town where Eminem has performed at the F1 Grand Prix, found a pair of tiny cowboy boots for their son.

Hailie shared sweet moments from the trip on Instagram on Oct. 23, including a photo of the boots along with pictures of the couple standing by the race track, captioning it simply, "this weekend in Texas."

Evan, as per E! News, whom Hailie married in May, is eager for outdoor adventures with their little one. Hailie previously shared how thrilled her 29-year-old husband was when they learned they were expecting a boy.

“When we found out, Evan was like, “They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,’” she reminisced on her Just A Little Shady podcast. “I was like, ‘OK, well they're still going to Target with me.’”