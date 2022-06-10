David Beckham awkwardly forgets to name Victoria tattoo among his favorites

David Beckham awkwardly forgets to name Victoria tattoo among his

David Beckham picked his favorite ink from his stunning 81 individual tattoos and it is not the name of his wife Victoria Beckham.

The former Manchester United star player, who has ore than 80 tattoos inked on his body, initially forgot to mention his wife when asked for his most-loved inking.

During an interview with football coach and close friend Gary Neville – for his series Th Overlap, Beckham, 47, shared, “It's hard to pick a favorite one to be honest. [My] kids' names,” he said, leaving out his wife of almost 24 years.

After awkward brief pause, Beckham giggled, “And Victoria's [name]. Throw that one in.”

Beckham has more than 80 tattoos inked on his body, with emotional tributes to his four children - Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 10 - as well as his wife, who he married in 1999.

He’s also got Victoria’s name tattooed in cursive on his hand, beside a hummingbird, “My Love”, and on his finger is the number 99, which is the year they got married.

“I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine” is also inked on his arm in another tribute to Victoria, as well as her name in Sanskrit lettering, next to the phrase “Forever By Your Side”.