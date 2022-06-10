Prince William, Kate Middleton put 'no effort' in bonding with Lilibet: source

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly snubbed youngest royal baby during Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made 'no' effort' to have Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's toddler blend in to the family.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly: “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lilibet]” during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee.

He added there is still “a lot of tension” between the brothers, especially after Harry shamed the home team on Oprah Winfrey show.

“As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to each other],” Andersen claimed.

This comes amid the reports indicating Harry invited elder brother William and wife Kate for Lili's first birthday, during the Platinum Jubilee weekend- an offer that they rejected due to official commitments.