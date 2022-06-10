Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of evening haircare ritual: Watch

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of haircare evening ritual: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is a desi by heart and therefore when it comes to hair care treatment, the global actress prefers using natural ingredients for shiny and glossy locks.



Recently, the Quantico actress has shared a haircare evening ritual with 79.2 million followers on Instagram.

In a video, the diva mentioned that she has used oil for scalp treatments every time before “hair wash day”.

Since she is an Indian, the Sky is Pink star explained, “Oiling scalp has been a part of my upbringing,” which, she added, “helps with hair growth as well”.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, “Hair oiling has been a part of my upbringing and Indian culture for centuries. My mother passed it down to me, and the benefits have been proven from centuries of ancient tradition.”

PeeCee remarked that this is the perfect “self-love and self-care practice to nurture yourself”.

In no time, fans showered their love on the post and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.



One said, “The one and only hair care practice that I learnt from Amma.”

Another added, “Need this.”

Meanwhile, PeeCee has just flown back from Paris after attending the Bulgari event. She will next be seen in movies including Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.