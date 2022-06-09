Aamir Liaquat – Dania Malik working to reconcile before his shocking demise?

Politician and television host Aamir Liaquat passed away on Thursday at the age of 50.

While his sudden death has sent shock waves in the TV industry, his third wife Dania Malik has revealed that Hussain had asked her to reconcile before his untimely death.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Malik claimed that she learned about her former husband’s passing through media and also shared that his personal assistant had asked her to reconcile with the host.

She wrote, "The media informed me of the news of his passing and it broke me to pieces, That's because Aamir Liaquat's personal assistant contacted me a few days ago about the possibility of reconciliation and I, in turn, agreed.”

She added, “But he ended up leaving me a widow in the end. May Allah elevate the standing of my late husband.”

Hussain was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem exam is being carried out.