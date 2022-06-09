Camille Vasquez on becoming a 'social media celebrity': 'It is a bit overwhelming'

Camille Vasquez is over the moon after gaining massive social media popularity amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Vasquez, alongside attorney Benjamin Chew spoke in a first appearance after the verdict and refused all claims of social media influencing the jury.

"My view is that social media played no role whatsoever. This decision was based on the evidence presented on the both sides and it was overwhelmingly on Mr Depp's side," said attorney Benjamin Chew.

The host then went on to ask Vasquez what does it feel like to be a 'social media' star amid popularity on the internet.

"It's been surreal and If I am honest, a bit overwhelming. If I can be an inspiration for young women, who want to go to law school and study and work hard then, it was all worth it," gushed Vasquez.

When asked what was the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction to the favourable verdict, both Chew and Vasquez shared Depp's joy after the verdict was announced.

"He was over the moon and I feel that finally after six years, he has got his life back," Mr Chew and Ms Vasquez shared.