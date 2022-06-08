Prince Louis was on a ‘sugar high’ at the Queen’s Jubilee, says uncle Mike Tindall

Prince Louis reportedly just ‘wanted to have fun’ at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, with Mike Tindall, the Queen’s grandson-in-law explaining Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son’s actions.
During the Jubilee celebrations, Louis made headlines after he was caught in some fun antics, including blowing raspberries at his mum, dancing during the Jubilee pageant, and covering his ears during the RAF flypast.
And now, royal fans have an explanation for it all, thanks to Mike, British rugby star and the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara.
Speaking on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Mike shared: “Louis was just wanting to have fun.”
He then added: “And my two are always mischievous, so it was just trying to keep a lid on it. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so they had complete sugar-highs.”
Mike continued his explanation, saying: “It was tough for them, they’re all young, asking them to sit in there from two until five is a long time. As any parent knows, you just do whatever needs to be done.”
