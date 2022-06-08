Amber Heard’s comeback broken down: ‘Did she ever work?’

Sources have shed light on Amber Heard’s career prospects following her defeat in the defamation case against Johnny Depp.

Inside sources close to Page Six dropped this information and began by highlighting the ostracizing realities Ms Heard is facing in Hollywood.

When asked about Amber Heard’s potential for a comeback on the silver screen a Hollywood producer began by quipping, “Did Amber ever really work in Hollywood?”

While painting a picture of her current standing in the industry, the producer also asked, “What else has she really been in other than the ‘Aquaman’ movie?”

“I don’t think she was ever really a hot ticket — Johnny made her interesting,” they added before concluding.