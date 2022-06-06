Akshay Kumar celebrates 30 years of ‘Khiladi,’ pens gratitude note for film’s director

Akshay Kumar starrer action-thriller film Khiladi turns 30 on June 5.

On the special occasion, the Sooryavanshi actor reminisced the memory of his breakthrough role and thanked the director duo, Abbas Mustan for giving him an identity of a ‘Khiladi.’

Earlier on Sunday, the hit filmmaker duo of Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla shared 30 years of the film by tweeting the poster of Khiladi and wrote, "Chase the things that get you excited about living.” 3 decades ago we did just that & were grateful to have our first success in the form of ‘Khiladi’.

“A heartfelt thanks & congratulations to the entire cast & crew for this milestone. #30YearsOfKhiladi," They also tagged the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star in the post.

Responding to their tweet, the Bell Bottom actor tweeted, “Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mastan ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi.”

The 1992 release Khiladi also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played supporting roles.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chhillar in the lead.