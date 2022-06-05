Prince Louis caught making faces at mom Kate Middleton during Jubilee pageant

Prince Louis is proving to be a royal hit during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend; after making headlines with his expressions during Thursday’s RAF flypast, Louis again made waves at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee pageant!



As per Mirror UK, the youngest Cambridge kid was seen sitting beside his mother, Kate Middleton, at the event, and the two were photographed engaging in adorable banter in their front seat in the royal box.

Kate, the wife of Britain’s Prince William, was photographed keeping an eye on her youngest who, at one point, even blew a raspberry at his mother!

Prince Louis was also caught dancing in the box, before stopping himself to eat what appeared to be a chocolate biscuit.

The four-year-old was also pictured turning up his nose with his thumb in a funny gesture.

Also in the royal box with Kate and Prince Louis were Prince William, and his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.