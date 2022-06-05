Prince Louis caught making faces at mom Kate Middleton during Jubilee pageant

Prince Louis is proving to be a royal hit during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend; after making headlines with his expressions during Thursday’s RAF flypast, Louis again made waves at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee pageant!
As per Mirror UK, the youngest Cambridge kid was seen sitting beside his mother, Kate Middleton, at the event, and the two were photographed engaging in adorable banter in their front seat in the royal box.
Kate, the wife of Britain’s Prince William, was photographed keeping an eye on her youngest who, at one point, even blew a raspberry at his mother!
Prince Louis was also caught dancing in the box, before stopping himself to eat what appeared to be a chocolate biscuit.
The four-year-old was also pictured turning up his nose with his thumb in a funny gesture.
Also in the royal box with Kate and Prince Louis were Prince William, and his other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘longevity in Hollywood’ becoming ‘nervous fodder’
David Beckham left fans in awe with his reaction to his face getting beamed onto Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly missing from the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Prince Harry’s ’19 painful minutes’ before ‘reality sank in’ about what his life is now
Sam Fender has apologised for describing Johnny Depp as a 'hero' after trial win against Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth made Meghan Markle, Prince Harry look ‘completely stupid’