Queen misses another major Platinum Jubilee event amid health concerns

File footage





Queen Elizabeth is reportedly missing from the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, reported The Evening Standard.

The Queen, who last joined in on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier last week during the RAF flypast, has missed major Jubilee moments after Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that she complained of ‘discomfort’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose presence in the UK during the Jubilee marks their return as a family two years since stepping down as senior royals, are also not attending the mega-pageant. They were last seen at Friday’s Jubilee Thanksgiving service at the St Paul’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile, both Prince Charles and Prince William will be in attendance at the event with their families including wives, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

However, royal revellers are still hoping that the Queen might appear on the balcony of the Palace for her countrymen as they celebrate 70 years of her reign.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is billed at an estimated £15 million, and according to The Evening Standard, is split into four acts: “For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate, telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle.”