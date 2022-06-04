Prince Harr a ‘lost soul’ and ‘out of place’ in UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Experts believe Prince Harry has ended up becoming a “lost and bewildered soul” since his visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.

These predictions have been offered by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, during one of his interviews with OK.

He was quoted saying, “I think Harry’s going to look completely out of place and bewildered.”



“I think he’s a lost soul. He doesn’t have a place or a chair at the table anymore. So I think to come back to this environment will be very difficult.”

“Knowing what will come out in his memoir when it’s published, listen, he’s torn.”