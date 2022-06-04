Prince Harr a ‘lost soul’ and ‘out of place’ in UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Experts believe Prince Harry has ended up becoming a “lost and bewildered soul” since his visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.
These predictions have been offered by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, during one of his interviews with OK.
He was quoted saying, “I think Harry’s going to look completely out of place and bewildered.”
“I think he’s a lost soul. He doesn’t have a place or a chair at the table anymore. So I think to come back to this environment will be very difficult.”
“Knowing what will come out in his memoir when it’s published, listen, he’s torn.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for attacking the Queen with ‘PR grenades’
Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Johnny Depp talked to his young fan outside his gig at Sage Gateshead on Thursday
Jimmy Kimmel discusses future steps and the show’s closure
Experts point out the reason why Johnny Depp lost his 2020 libel suit in the UK but won in the US
Pete Davidson appeared to be completely smitten by his ladylove Kim Kardashian