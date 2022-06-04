Johnny Depp remains 'wife beater' in UK suit but wins US trial: Here's why

Experts shed light on the factors that helped Johnny Depp defeat his ex-wife Amber Heard in the US lawsuit despite losing suit in the UK.

According to the international media lawyer Mark Stephens, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team used the tactic to focus on Heard in front of a jury.

"Because the US trial was before a jury, it allowed Depp’s lawyers to focus on Heard,” he told The Guardian.

He added, "They deny that they [their client] did anything, they deny they’re the real perpetrator, and they attack the credibility of the individual calling out the abuse, and then reverse the roles of the victim and the offender.”

Stephens also pointed out several tactical mistakes Heard's team made during the trial.

"Heard’s team were not predominantly trained libel lawyers and they were outgunned at every corner," he said. "They were up against a very strong team for Depp."

"What we have witnessed in the US over this case has been an overwhelming case for Depp on social media. It is like an anti-Heard campaign," he added.

Moreover, the outlet also quoted Persephone Bridgman Baker, a partner at libel specialists Carter-Ruck.

"There seems no more obvious explanation than that the jury simply believed Depp’s evidence in the US proceedings, or, if you accept that a Darvo strategy was employed, that the jury accepted it," they told.