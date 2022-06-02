Kate Middleton and William's son Prince Louis steals Queen's Jubilee show

Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, attracted massive attention with his presence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 2.

The little prince, who is 4-years-old, was also seen looking fed up and pulling faces during the six-minute flypast staged by the Royal Air Force (RAF).



The overbearing noise of the 70 aircraft passing over Buckingham Palace proved too much for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's child, who covered his ears, closed eyes and appeared to be letting out a scream.

Seventy aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, put on the spectacular air show over London to mark the occasion.



Among the aircraft taking to the skies were Spitfires, Chinooks, Pumas and Apaches, some of which flew in formation marking out the number 70.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet were not present on the balcony.