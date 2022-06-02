Queen Elizabeth ‘will have no tolerance’ for Meghan Markle’s Netflix cameras

Experts admit Queen Elizabeth has ‘no tolerance for Meghan Markle’s Netflix cameras.
This claim has been made by Daily Express Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, during an interview with Pandora Forsyth.
Mr Palmer was quoted saying, “I think sources close to the Royal family have made it abundantly clear there will be no toleration of any Netflix crew.”
“If they are found in the area of Buckingham Palace, they will be moved on.”
“It’s a bit of a weird situation but what some people don’t often appreciate is that the streets around Buckingham Palace, the area outside the forecourt, by the Queen Victoria memorial, and the surrounding parks are all controlled by the Royal parks.”
“Technically, you are supposed to have a licence to film there and while they never bother with members of the public who are taking tourist photos, if they see professional crews and they have not got a permit, then the police do get involved.”
“So I think that will be a deterrent for any Netflix crew that might be around.”
