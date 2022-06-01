Hailey Bieber reveals therapy has been a ‘game changer’ for her

Hailey Bieber opened up about her mental health issues as the model revealed that she struggles with people-pleasing.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Justin Bieber’s wife said that therapy has been a "game changer" for her.

She said in the video, "There are several things I like to do to check in with myself. One of those things being talk to somebody you trust."

The 25-year-old added that she has been taking therapy for four years now which has been a great help to her.

"It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning; but the more I've grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me,” Hailey said.

She continued: “It's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged."

The model further said that other things that helps her "in times of just feeling a lot of anxiety” is spending time in nature, taking baths and practice breathing exercises such as counted breathing.

"I'm somebody who struggles with people-pleasing and really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and what they think," she said while revealing that her relationship with social media has been "taxing" on her inner peace.

Talking about the “negativity” that comes with social media, Hailey also pointed out the good side of it, saying, "I think it's a really wonderful and beautiful tool to be able to connect with people."

"There's a lot about it that I also do love and I'm just in a space where I'm trying to have the healthiest relationship with social media that I possibly can," shared Hailey.