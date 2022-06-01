 
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Queen forced by storm to abort plane landing in London

Queen was staying in Balmoral to prepare for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
The Queen's plane was forced to stop landing after intense lightning, reports suggest.

The 96-year-old monarch was travelling to London on Tuesday for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The monarch jetted off from Balmoral for the occasion when her 13-seater plane came across an electrical storm followed by rain and hail.

The occurrence caused the pilot to abort landing on the first attempt, according to The Sun.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns."

Queen had travelled to Balmoral on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the festivities.