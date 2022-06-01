Queen forced by storm to abort plane landing in London

The Queen's plane was forced to stop landing after intense lightning, reports suggest.
The 96-year-old monarch was travelling to London on Tuesday for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The monarch jetted off from Balmoral for the occasion when her 13-seater plane came across an electrical storm followed by rain and hail.
The occurrence caused the pilot to abort landing on the first attempt, according to The Sun.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns."
Queen had travelled to Balmoral on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the festivities.
