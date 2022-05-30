Scott Disick discloses his ‘dream girl’

US reality TV star Scott Disick has disclosed his ‘dream girl’ a week after the wedding of his former partner Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker.
Scott is continuing to enjoy a quality time with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign as they reunited after the wedding of his ex and baby mama Kourtney with US musician Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy last weekend.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of his daughter Penelope drinking water on a yacht and captioned it, “dream girl’ as they enjoyed a beach getaway.
He also posted another photo of his three children from inside the yacht with caption, “living the dream”.
Earlier, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker returned to Los Angeles on the weekend with Alabama and Landon after saying 'I do' for a third time in Italy.
