Prince Charles and William won't let Harry, Meghan, Andrew steal Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Charles and Prince William may intervene if any of non-working royals tried to take the center stage at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee show.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew may face public anger if they make attempt to steal the Queen's show.

Queen Elizabeth II has already announced that appearances on the balcony would be limited to "working royals", who carry out official royal duties, and their children - effectively ruling out Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan.

The future King and his son, the Duke of Cambridge, have been urged to 'intervene' and take the center stage when it comes to decisions surrounding Harry, Meghan and Andrew to prevent the monarch from "more damage".

It came after Prince Andrew's adventure at the memorial service for his late father in March where the Duke of York had captured attention by taking the center stage.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator, reacted to the Duke of York’s prominent role at the ceremony, urging William and Charles should have “intervened”. He went on to add that any action taken by the father and son must be imminent in order to protect the Queen.

On the other hands, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not have everything good for them if they return to the UK to attend the 96-year-old's Jubilee events next week.

The parents-of-two, who have drawn great criticism with their shocking moves in the last few years, may be booed' if they take part in the Queen's balcony appearance, an expert has claimed.

Ahead of the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke and Duchess' deal with Netflix is also being used to criticise them.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, said, "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"

Carole Malone, royal commentator, sparked the poll, writing: "comparisons will be made that [Meghan, Harry and Prince Andrew] have disgraced the Royal Family, trashed its reputation and hurt people who did nothing to deserve it. And it’s a good thing they won't be on the balcony – it might have been the first time ever that a royal has been booed by the crowds."

Meghan, Harry and Andrew caused many to wonder what would happen if they join the main family during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.