Amber Heard to go back to ancestral home with daughter after trial ends: Photos

Amber Heard is reportedly set to leave her past behind as she plans a big move after Johnny Depp trial.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the 36-year-old star will take daughter Oonagh to a three-bedroom home in ­Joshua Tree. The home costs $1 million.

A source said: “Amber loves spending time in the desert. It’s the one place she can get away from everything. She’s really ­connected with the artistic ­community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway.

“Joshua Tree is full of cool hipsters and it’s just her scene. She can get away from it all and it’s a sanctuary.

“In recent months, it’s given her time to reflect and escape the pressures of the case.”

The move comes after Heard admitted that she is facing death threats from Johnny Depp fans.

“Perhaps it’s easy to forget but I am a human being," she told the court.



