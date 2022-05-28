Here's why Johnny-Amber trial's livestreaming has effects 'way beyond this case'

FileFootage

Viewers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell lawsuit through Court TV watched gruesome testimony presented in the last six weeks.



However, observers are of the view that the decision to telecast the trial proceedings will create a chilling effect on the survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Variety reported that Stanford Law School professor Michele Dauber said, “Allowing this trial to be televised is the single worst decision I can think of in the context of intimate partner violence and sexual violence in recent history.”

“It has ramifications way beyond this case,” Dauber added.

Moreover, an attorney who previously represented such victims expressed her fear that the survivors would hesitate to appear on a livestream.

Michelle Simpson Tuegel said, “They see someone who is not only being televised but is being taken apart in such a hateful way.”

“Livestreaming is really just a way to magnify what survivors are going through. I’m saddened and disgusted by how it is going to create a discourse of scaring people from seeking justice and speaking out about what they’ve been through,” she added.