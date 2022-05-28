Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘any surprises’ not to ‘upstage royals’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided not to plan any surprises so as not to outshine the Queen.



This claim has been made by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, in his piece for Yahoo!

It read, “As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week's announcements.”

“I’m told by a source that the Duke of Sussex had actually expressed some time ago that he and Meghan were very keen to be a part of the Jubilee engagements.”