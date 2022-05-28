Britney Spears’ lawyer believes he can ‘prove’ Jamie Spears ran ‘corrupt conservatorship’

Britney Spears’ attorney accuses Jamie Spears of having run a ‘corrupt conservatorship’ with the singer.
This claim has been made during the lawyer’s interview with TMZ.
There, he was quoted accusing the singer’s father of having ran “a corrupted and conflicted conservatorship that stripped his daughter of certain fundamental liberties.”
Even documents filed to the court reveal Jamie “continues to harass and bully Britney Spears by, among other things, failing to cooperate with his discovery … and actually noticing his daughter’s deposition, even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions.”
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive trial has been sent to jurors on Friday
Critics seemed unable to coalesce around any of the films in competition.
Johnny Depp’s team spared no opportunity to throw ‘the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard in closing arguments
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture of her late grandmother on her birthday
The world ‘baffled’ seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s silence over Thomas Markle
Caitlyn Jenner was shocked she did not get an invitation for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding