Amber Heard should win case even if she ‘chopped off’ Johnny Depp’s finger with axe: Lawyer

File Footage

Amber Heard’s lawyer said that the Aquaman actor should win the case even if she cut off ex-husband Johnny Depp’s finger with an axe.

The actor’s lawyers presented their closing arguments in the multimillion-dollar defamation battle against the Pirates of the Caribbean star as it comes to an end.

The 36-year-old actor’s attorney Ben Rottenborn seems to have downplayed the significance of a violent fight between Depp and Heard in Australia back in 2015.

In his previous testimony, Depp accused Heard that she had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off," which Heard later denied.

However, Rottenborn said in court on Friday as per The Independent, “There’s been testimony about what happened to cut the finger off, but frankly it’s irrelevant to your deliberations here.”

“Amber could have chopped it off with an axe and it has nothing to do with whether or not Mr. Depp abused her,” he added. “She didn’t but it doesn’t matter.”

Depp is suing his former wife with a $50 million lawsuit for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

In her op-ed, titles, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” Heard claimed that she was a domestic abuse survivor. However, she didn't name Depp in the article.



