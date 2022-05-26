Fans troll Kim Kardashian for not consuming food in latest Beyond Meat ad

Kim Kardashian has been named the first-ever Chief Taste Consultant for plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat.

However, the SKIMS founder’s fans are not happy with her performance in the latest Beyond Meat ad.

Internet users have been trolling The Kardashians alum for not consuming food in the commercial.

She has been mocked for appearing to ‘fake’ chew in the latest clip of the commercial.

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” the reality star, 41, said in the vegan company’s 30-second video that was released on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the video, Kardashian was served a variety of dishes containing the plant-based meat substitute in front of her.

“This plant-based meat is not only amazing delicious, but it’s better for you and better for the planet,” she recited her lines while holding up the food near her mouth and on her fork while chewing.

Many social media users pointed out that the sandwich remained intact while Kardashian was pretending to eat it.

“She didn’t even take a bite of the burger,” one user commented, while another noted, “The hamburger wasn’t bitten.”

“It’s a simple change that makes a really big difference,” Kardashian said of making the switch to a plant-based diet. “And now that I’m Beyond Meat’s Chief Taste Consultant, there’s never been a better time to go beyond.”

One critic wrote, “You didn’t show her actually consuming the product… Did she actually eat it?” Another one added, “I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it .”