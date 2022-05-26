Katrina Kaif oozes charm in a gorgeous white dress in new pictures

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in her new sizzling images as she stepped out to attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai star dropped pictures in a gorgeous white short dress, setting the internet on fire.

“That kind of a night,” the Bollywood diva captioned the photos.





In the pictures, Katrina looked glamorous in a mini white full sleeves dress with feather detailing on one shoulder.

She completed her look with a pair of stylish ear rings as her beautiful brown hair fall perfectly on her shoulders.

On the work front, Katrina will be blessing the big screen with two of her projects titled Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot.