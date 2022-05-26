Thomas Markle faced a fall before traumatic stroke, says author

Thomas Markle's health has sparked frenzy in the media.



The father of Meghan Markle was immediately admitted to Mexico this week as he experienced pains. After the paramedics were called, it was revealed that the former lighting director had suffered a stroke.

As per friend Karl Larsen, Thomas is currently unable to speak.

He told the Sun: "Thomas Sr thought he had a stroke and was taken to hospital.

“He wrote it down on a piece of paper because he can’t speak right now.

“He lost his voice, I don’t know why so he had to write it down and he gave it to someone who he was with.

“He is in a hospital in the Chula Vista area of San Diego. I’m here waiting to see him. I don’t know how serious it is yet."

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Bower shared that he met Mr Markle for his book over the weekend and was told that Meghan's father suffered a fall.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the author explained: "He was alright, but he'd just fallen over in Rosarito, he'd been shopping and he told me that some other people had helped him stand up.

"But he is a man who's already had heart problems and he wasn't feeling too good. On the other hand, he was very excited about coming to London for the Jubilee," revealed the author.