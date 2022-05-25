Maya Henry’s friends claim news of her split with Liam Payne was a ‘blow’ for her

Maya Henry’s pals claim that her stuff is still at Liam Payne's house as news of her split with the singer was a shock for her.

A source close to Henry spilled to The Mirror that reports claiming the couple broke up a month ago are 'rubbish.'

"Her friends are all rallying round her," the insider told the publication.

The source added, “Press reports about them splitting up over a month ago are complete rubbish. All of her stuff is at his house still and her car!”

“This is such a blow for Maya, she’s making arrangements to get her belongings out of his house so she can move on and forget they were ever together,” the statement continued.

“To say you never know someone is understatement. They were engaged and he has shown her zero respect,” the insider further stated. "She’s now thinking about her next steps and building a new life without Liam.”

The confirmation of their split came after Henry reacted to a picture of the Sunshine singer with his new love interest Aliana Mawla, referring to Payne as her ‘fiancé.’

However, a source told Daily Mail that Henry referring to the singer as fiancé is ‘misleading’ as they called it quits a month ago.

“Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago,” the insider told the outlet. “Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Payne and Henry officially confirmed their relationship in 2019 and got engaged a year later. However, the two broke up in June 2021 only to get back together 2 months later.