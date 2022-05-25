Kareena Kapoor drops lovely wish for Karan Johar on his 50th Birthday  

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Karan Johar's 50th birthday with a sweet note.
Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped an unseen picture with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director with a birthday wish.
“I don’t know are we pouting? Sucking our cheeks in… well what the hell... it’s us …you and me …me and you... forever… a love like no other,” she captioned the post.
The 41-year-old actor added, “Let’s dance tonite like never before… cause it’s my sweethearts birthday. Happy 50 Karan Johar… No one like you.”
In the throwback picture, Kareena is dressed in white whereas Karan donned a blue t-shirt as they pose awkwardly for the camera.
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others also showered love on the director on his big day.
