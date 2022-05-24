Cannes film festival gives standing ovation to Pakistani feature film 'Joyland': Watch

Pakistani feature film Joyland has managed to win over hearts as attendees at the Cannes Film Festival give a prolonged standing ovation to the movie at its premiere.

A video from the prestigious event is making rounds on social media in which the director Saim Sadiq can be seen gleaming with happiness upon receiving the felicitations for his remarkable job.

For the unversed, the film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category.



Cannes only takes in a limited number of 14 films in the category and it is a moment of immense pleasure that a Pakistani film made the cut — that too for the first time in history!

The cast and crew represented the country as they arrived at the star-studded glamour-filled event.



Meanwhile, other stars of the media fraternity including actor Osman Khalid Butt and film director Nabeel Qureshi have been showering congratulatory messages over the Joyland team for a moment of pride.