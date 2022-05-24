Ellen DeGeneres mistakenly reveals gender of Jennifer Lawrence's baby

File Footage

Ellen DeGeneres appears to have announced Jennifer Lawrence's 3-month-old baby's gender mistakenly as she referred to the child as “him” during her show.

Jennifer Lawrence joined the The Ellen DeGeneres Show via a phone call when the host told the Hunger Games actor that she used to live in her house years ago.

The Finding Dory star said, “People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago.”

“Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand-new baby,” DeGeneres continued. “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him.”

She added that the 31-year-old actor’s conversations with her baby boy are “really cute,” adding, “I can hear you go, ‘I know!' It’s so sweet.”

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first baby in February after the actor told Vanity Fair that she would like to keep her baby’s life private.

She had jokingly said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'”

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence added.



