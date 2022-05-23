Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer dance moves at Kourtney’s wedding

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunted her killer dance moves during sister Kourtney Kardashian lavish wedding with Travis Barker in Italy.
Pete Davidson’s sweetheart took to Intagram and shared a video clip, where she can be seen dancing with her daughter North West.
She captioned the post, “They caught me dancing” along with a laughing emoticon.
In the video clip, Kim Kardashian was beaming with joy as Jack Harlow's popular song First Class played over the clips.
The dance video of Kim and North has taken the internet by storm shortly after she posted it.
Kim attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy without boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kourtney Kardashian captioned the post, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker”
