Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist slams actor as ‘chaotic, paranoid’ due to ‘lots of anger’

Johnny Depp’s personal psychiatrist accuses the actor of being “chaotic and paranoid,” with “lots of anger”.

Dr Alan Blaustein’s testimony was broken down during the defamation trial, inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There, he began by addressing the actor’s drug and alcohol use, and moved onto the rage and jealousy that would ensue after the fact.

“It was a very chaotic relationship with a lot of fluctuations, ups and downs. Lots of difficulties, emotional expressions” he testified Mr Depp told him in their sessions.”

“Lots of anger in both places and high intensity… A lot of love, a lot of disappointment, a lot of fears.”

Before concluding he also added, “Part of his goal of therapy was to work through the anger that he and his fiancee had toward each other.”