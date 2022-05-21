Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez becomes internet celebrity after viral hug video

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez video of their hug in the Fairfax County courtroom has received millions of views on TikTok.



Camille has become a TikTok star instantly as video of her hug to the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the social media platform by storm.

Another video of Camille Vasquez super-quick objections to Amber Heard’s lead attorney Elaine Bredehoft has crossed nearly 30 million views on TikTok.

Also, according to the Guardian, in addition to becoming TikTok sensation, Google searches for Vasquez have also received boost in recent days.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Camille's hug has sparked wild theories from tactics to dating.

Lawyers for Johnny wrapped up their grilling of Amber Heard on Tuesday after seeking to portray her as the aggressor in their volatile relationship.

"Is it your testimony under oath that you never struck Mr. Depp as the initial aggressor?" Camille Vasquez asked Heard during cross-examination.