Doja Cat cancels her upcoming Weekend tour due to 'this' reason

Doja Cat has recently cancelled her upcoming Weekend tour and summer festival due to her tonsil surgery in an announcement made on Instagram and Twitter.



On Friday, the Mooo hit-maker mentioned on her social media about her tonsil surgery. She wrote, “I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP.

She went on to add, “The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The weekend tour.”

The singer-songwriter remarked, “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Reportedly, the singer was scheduled to perform at the Hangout Festival and Glastonbury Festival, in addition to the Weekend’s tour which was set to happen between July and September.

Earlier, the Say So crooner spoke about her tonsil ailment on her social media. At the time she explained that she had an abscess on her throat.

“I was taking antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she added.